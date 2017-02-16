Iran's Oscar-Nominated - The Salesman...

Iran's Oscar-Nominated - The Salesman' is outstanding

The film, from Iranian writer-director Asghar Farhadi, focuses on Rana and Emad , married performers in an Iranian production of Arthur Miller's 'Death of a Salesman.' Iranian writer-director Asghar Farhadi doesn't merely construct narratives with characters facing challenging scenarios; he also studies interpersonal dramas and intimately examines the pivotal decisions people make in the moment.

