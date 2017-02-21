Iran Stages Massive Navy Drill in Ind...

Iran Stages Massive Navy Drill in Indian Ocean

17 hrs ago Read more: Marine News

Amid rising tensions with the US, Iranian naval forces have launched the final stage of a large-scale drill north of the Indian Ocean to enhance their defense capabilities, reports PressTV. The latest exercise, stretching from the Strait of Hormuz and Oman Sea to north of the Indian Ocean, marks the last phase of war games that started in 2016.

