Hundreds gather outside City Hall to protest Trump immigration ban
Chanting "no ban, no wall" and "we shall not surrender" during the two-hour rally, the group overflowed the wide sidewalk in front of City Hall and spilled into Plum Street. Hundreds turned out in frigid temperatures Monday night for a rally outside Cincinnati City Hall to support immigrants and refugees.
