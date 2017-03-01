Hamilton County sheriffa s deputies s...

Hamilton County sheriffa s deputies set to wear body cameras

14 hrs ago

Hamilton County's board of commissioners approved the spending of approximately $125,000 this year to purchase 100 body-worn cameras for use by sheriff's deputies in the Cincinnati area. Additionally the county expects to put a matching federal grant toward covering startup costs and other equipment needed to operate the cameras.

