Halt rush to resume Ohio executions b...

Halt rush to resume Ohio executions before courts rule on death...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Julie Walburn, Communications Chief for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, explains how an execution takes place at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville,OH, Monday, November 30, 2009. CINCINNATI -- State officials have urged the federal courts to allow the execution of Ronald Phillips, scheduled for Feb. 15, to go forward.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 2 hr POPS 600
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr see the light 20,818
City Council 8 hr dems 4ever 1
News Cincinnati mayor defends 'sanctuary city' as Tr... Thu POPS 1
Kroger closing in Walnut Hills Wed POPS 10
Review: Presidential Moving Services Feb 8 bubba 73
Rob Portman such a liar Feb 8 AmericanWomyn 14
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hong Kong
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,440 • Total comments across all topics: 278,745,968

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC