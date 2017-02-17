Green Township man accused of impersonating a police officer- again
According to court documents, Arrington contacted eight people by phone on Feb. 8, claiming to be a Cincinnati Police officer with the homicide unit. Police affidavits state he told the victims he needed to speak with them about a homicide, and gave them instructions to meet him at a specific location.
