Education 12 mins ago 9:38 a.m.How yo...

Education 12 mins ago 9:38 a.m.How young is too young? 36,000 elementary school suspensions in Ohio

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

Ohio schools dole out up to 36,000 suspensions to elementary students each year a number that stunned a Republican lawmaker into seeking a ban on many suspensions and expulsions. One young boy cut the bread from his lunch into the shape of a gun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why voters want Trump is a question deserving s... 57 min Dems need azz ban... 340
Review: Presidential Moving Services 5 hr Aron Crane 78
Looking for any type of work that pays cash fast 10 hr Havingahardtime 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 23 hr mexico 20,829
USA to Puzdin: "YOU'RE FIRED!" Wed Proud American 2
USA to Flynn: "YOU'RE FIRED!" Wed Proud American 7
Wounded Warriors! Feb 14 vet 1
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,119 • Total comments across all topics: 278,925,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC