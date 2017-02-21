Do you trust Boyd?

I'm a person who believes in taking a wide receiver at 9 to aid this offense now and also in the future considering the persistent injuries that Eifert has suffered and the fact that Andy has probably 6 to 8 years left in the tank A.J probably not as many. A very well done post by Q Ball is a clear indicator what Andy can do with and without weapons if the team were to draft a receiver at 9, either Williams or Davis, it would give Andy a solid receiver in the outside for the rest of his career in Cincinnati.

