Critics slam Kasich's flat-funding of drug-addiction fight

Ohio Gov. John Kasich stood firm Wednesday against charges from lawmakers and others that the state is not doing enough to tackle the nation's leading number of drug-overdose deaths, principally from opioids. Noting that his budget proposal maintains the state's $1 billion-a-year investment to battle drug addiction - mainly pain pills, heroin and other opiates - Kasich said Ohio "is doing more than any state in the country."

