Critic's Pick: 'Something Rotten!' at the Aronoff
The touring Broadway hit revolves around a pair of frustrated playwrights in Elizabethan London eager to best an upstart guy named William Shakespeare. A musical that makes fun of musicals, playing to an audience that loves musicals: That's a fair distillation of Something Rotten! , the touring Broadway hit presently onstage at the Aronoff Center.
