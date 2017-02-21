CPS presents Vision 2020 plan set to ...

CPS presents Vision 2020 plan set to strengthen neighborhood schools

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

"We're teaching our students how to be successful, problem solvers, critical thinkers and really be prepared for the jobs of the future," said John P. Parker Principal Dr. Kimberly Mack. Parker's new program will be Global Environmental Literacy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Presidential Moving Services 10 hr sadie doras 87
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 14 hr democrat 20,852
Heroin In Cinci (Jan '12) 19 hr tamh020568 175
VOA 115 W. McMicken Ave. 19 hr tamh020568 1
Review: Accounting Management Group - Drew Gill... (Jul '08) 21 hr we should confron... 14
Stop the Violence 22 hr Bull Durham 5
News Why voters want Trump is a question deserving s... Tue I used to be someone 372
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. NASA
  5. Pope Francis
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,335 • Total comments across all topics: 279,083,912

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC