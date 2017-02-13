'Congratulations Stephen Miller': Trump praises adviser...
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a rally as part of their "USA Thank You Tour 2016" in Cincinnati, Ohio, December 1, 2016 . REUTERS/William Philpott President Donald Trump on Sunday declared that his top adviser, Stephen Miller, had done a "great job" representing him on Sunday shows even though the interviews were widely panned.
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What happened to Kayla Wachter
|6 hr
|Missing Princess ...
|1
|Why voters want Trump is a question deserving s...
|7 hr
|Bull Durham
|310
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|10 hr
|Real stuff 100
|606
|Free t.v.
|10 hr
|Real stuff 100
|1
|Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI
|14 hr
|Skankhunter42
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 hr
|Trump is my Presi...
|20,825
|Heroin In Cinci (Jan '12)
|Sun
|needsomefood
|173
