College students build 3D-printed prosthetic hands for kids
College and high school students in the Cincinnati area are using 3D printing to solve medical problems in the community. A group of biomedical engineering students at the University of Cincinnati started a student organization in 2015 to build inexpensive prosthetic hands for local kids.
