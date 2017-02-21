College students build 3D-printed pro...

College students build 3D-printed prosthetic hands for kids

College and high school students in the Cincinnati area are using 3D printing to solve medical problems in the community. A group of biomedical engineering students at the University of Cincinnati started a student organization in 2015 to build inexpensive prosthetic hands for local kids.

