City outlines plan to move officers out of District 5
City officials outlined a plan to relocate law enforcement personnel after Cincinnati Police Department's District 5 headquarters has been plagued with health concerns and cramped working conditions. A memo from the city outlines a plan to move current District 5 non-patrol personnel to 1201 Stock Street in Camp Washington.
