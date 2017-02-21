City outlines plan to move officers o...

City outlines plan to move officers out of District 5

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

City officials outlined a plan to relocate law enforcement personnel after Cincinnati Police Department's District 5 headquarters has been plagued with health concerns and cramped working conditions. A memo from the city outlines a plan to move current District 5 non-patrol personnel to 1201 Stock Street in Camp Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stop the Violence 1 hr thomas j 11
Review: Presidential Moving Services 14 hr kate 96
Heroin In Cinci (Jan '12) 20 hr Adamscounty 176
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed democrat 20,852
VOA 115 W. McMicken Ave. Wed tamh020568 1
Review: Accounting Management Group - Drew Gill... (Jul '08) Wed we should confron... 14
News Why voters want Trump is a question deserving s... Tue I used to be someone 372
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Sudan
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,545 • Total comments across all topics: 279,107,194

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC