City Manager: Cincinnati facing $25 million deficit for 2018
According to a memo written by City Manager Harry Black, the updated fiscal year budget deficit for next year is $25.1 million. "Also, I will be recommending that the debt service payments for the Police and Fire Pension Bonds, ERIP Pension Bonds, Focus 52 Bonds and Energy Bonds, which are historically paid from the General Fund, be shifted partially to both the Bond Retirement Fund and the Capital Budget for payment.
