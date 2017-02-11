CINDERELLA, MADAGASCAR, and More Head Up Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's Upcoming Season
The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's 93rd season will be one to remember, as TCT brings Tri-state families six fantastical productions they won't soon forget. At the Taft Theatre, a boy that won't grow up, a princess in glass slippers, a band of animal friends and a magical nanny will all prove that dreams really do come true if you make a wish and believe in yourself.
