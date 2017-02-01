Cincinnati's fire chief announces plans to retire in April
Cincinnati's fire chief has notified city officials he intends to retire in April after six years of leading the fire department. Chief Richard Braun told City Manager Harry Black in a memo that he decided to retire after weighing all of the factors with his family and "much prayer."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meetup
|2 hr
|Tommyjohn
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|melvin perez
|20,802
|Sabotage and Treason
|10 hr
|Glory be to God
|20
|Cincinnati mayor says city remains sanctuary fo...
|10 hr
|troll
|20
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|13 hr
|michael hall
|58
|" Rights " Support Groups
|16 hr
|Proud American
|1
|liberty nurseing home of colerain
|19 hr
|Baby Boomer
|4
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC