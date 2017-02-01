Cincinnati's fire chief announces pla...

Cincinnati's fire chief announces plans to retire in April

Cincinnati's fire chief has notified city officials he intends to retire in April after six years of leading the fire department. Chief Richard Braun told City Manager Harry Black in a memo that he decided to retire after weighing all of the factors with his family and "much prayer."

