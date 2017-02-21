Cincinnati police respond to a shooti...

Cincinnati police respond to a shooting in the West End early Friday.

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

City Manager Harry Black is allocating $300,000 for police overtime, he wrote in a memo to City Council this week. Shootings increased during February's unusually mild weather in Districts 1,3 and 4, according to another memo, one from Police Chief Eliot Isaac to Black.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Coyotes prowl Cincinnati suburbs; pet owners wa... (Jul '09) 14 min shaun 38
Stop the Violence 7 hr Hey man who is not 12
Review: Presidential Moving Services 15 hr fernando 98
Heroin In Cinci (Jan '12) Thu Adamscounty 176
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Feb 22 democrat 20,852
VOA 115 W. McMicken Ave. Feb 22 tamh020568 1
Review: Accounting Management Group - Drew Gill... (Jul '08) Feb 22 we should confron... 14
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,015 • Total comments across all topics: 279,123,862

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC