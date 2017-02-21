Cincinnati police respond to a shooting in the West End early Friday.
City Manager Harry Black is allocating $300,000 for police overtime, he wrote in a memo to City Council this week. Shootings increased during February's unusually mild weather in Districts 1,3 and 4, according to another memo, one from Police Chief Eliot Isaac to Black.
