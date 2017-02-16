Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
The Playhouse's board of trustees announced Thursday they are looking into a multi-million dollar upgrades of the current mainstage and build new dressing rooms, a rehearsal room and backstage areas. "After more than a year of insightful research and analysis, the board approved the capital campaign and the plan to build a brand new theatre complex.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why voters want Trump is a question deserving s...
|2 hr
|POPS
|341
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|mexico
|20,830
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|8 hr
|Aron Crane
|78
|Looking for any type of work that pays cash fast
|13 hr
|Havingahardtime
|1
|USA to Puzdin: "YOU'RE FIRED!"
|Wed
|Proud American
|2
|USA to Flynn: "YOU'RE FIRED!"
|Wed
|Proud American
|7
|Wounded Warriors!
|Feb 14
|vet
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC