There are on the WXIX-TV Cincinnati story from 14 hrs ago, titled Cincinnati mayor defends 'sanctuary city' as Trump threatens to pull funds. In it, WXIX-TV Cincinnati reports that:

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Wednesday suggested Cincinnati could be in the Trump administration's crosshairs after City Hall symbolically declared it a sanctuary city. "The president's going to do everything he can within the scope of the executive order to make sure cities who don't comply with it...counties and other institutions that remain sanctuary cities don't get federal government funding," Spicer told the White House Press Corps.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.