Cincinnati mayor defends 'sanctuary city' as Trump threatens to pull funds
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Wednesday suggested Cincinnati could be in the Trump administration's crosshairs after City Hall symbolically declared it a sanctuary city. "The president's going to do everything he can within the scope of the executive order to make sure cities who don't comply with it...counties and other institutions that remain sanctuary cities don't get federal government funding," Spicer told the White House Press Corps.
#1 10 hrs ago
HELLO Cranley !! YOU are playing pure politics in this election year. Go ahead & try splitting hairs about what constitutes 'sanctuary'. YOU are playing political word games like so many politicians play & at the very same time give politicians a BAD name. I am a registered & active voter & YOU have lost MY vote this year. I do NOT ride fences if I can help it . I do NOT play word games or talk for an hour but still say nothing like politicians do. I am still holding my vote but it is leaning against your BS. The people NEED term limits at every level.
