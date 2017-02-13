Cincinnati man files class action suit over Walmart beer
A Cincinnati man is hoping to cause some trouble for Walmart, accusing the retailer in a new class-action lawsuit of fraudulently claiming that it's selling its own line of craft beer. Walmart made a splash last summer with the release of its private-label Cat's Away IPA, After Party Pale Ale, Red Flag Amber and 'Round Midnight Belgian White.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ohio.com.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wounded Warriors!
|1 hr
|vet
|1
|USA to Flynn: "YOU'RE FIRED!"
|3 hr
|indivisibleguide-com
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|guess what
|20,826
|Why voters want Trump is a question deserving s...
|16 hr
|POPS
|311
|Sedamsville Rectory
|18 hr
|parafan
|1
|What happened to Kayla Wachter
|Mon
|Missing Princess ...
|1
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|Mon
|Real stuff 100
|606
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC