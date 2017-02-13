Cincinnati man files class action sui...

Cincinnati man files class action suit over Walmart beer

16 hrs ago

A Cincinnati man is hoping to cause some trouble for Walmart, accusing the retailer in a new class-action lawsuit of fraudulently claiming that it's selling its own line of craft beer. Walmart made a splash last summer with the release of its private-label Cat's Away IPA, After Party Pale Ale, Red Flag Amber and 'Round Midnight Belgian White.

