Cincinnati Baseball Preview: Catchers
In 2016, and for the three years before that, the Cincinnati Bearcats were blessed to have a steady presence at backstop in the form of Woody Wallace. The 5'9" Lewis Center, Ohio-native didn't blow the world away average wise but he was a solid defender behind the dish, throwing out 31.1 percent of would-be base stealers while launching 37 extra base hits in four years.
