Cincinnati-Area Man Sentenced to Prison for Roofing Scam
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine today announced that a Cincinnati-area man has been sentenced to two years in prison and ordered to pay $104,000 in restitution for running a roofing scam that affected dozens of consumers in southwest Ohio. David M. Nelson, 36, of Norwood, pleaded guilty today to one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and one count of insurance fraud.
