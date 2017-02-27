Christopher Thompson
Christopher Thompson, 36, is held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on charges of felonious assault, receiving stolen property and driving on a suspended license, court records show. Cincinnati police encountered him shortly after he attempted to flee a traffic stop in the 2800 block of Queen City Avenue about 2:15 p.m. court records show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroin In Cinci (Jan '12)
|5 hr
|needhelp
|178
|Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15)
|Sun
|ababy
|17
|Unfair and Injust
|Sun
|TJs cousin
|3
|slander
|Sun
|zeke hamid
|1
|Why are female nurses so fat and stupid (Jun '12)
|Feb 25
|aciddmc
|18
|Anyone seen Johnny or Stevie Human?
|Feb 25
|Lady loving cool J
|3
|Coyotes prowl Cincinnati suburbs; pet owners wa... (Jul '09)
|Feb 25
|Go Blue Forever
|39
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC