Child's suit of armor at Cincinnati Art Museum
With a title like Dressed to Kill: Japanese Arms & Armor , you might think this is purely a warlike exhibit, aiming for throngs of young men rushing to the Cincinnati Art Museum through May 7 to imagine themselves in battle with the weaponry on display. And there may be that aspect to it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroin In Cinci (Jan '12)
|4 hr
|tamh020568
|175
|VOA 115 W. McMicken Ave.
|4 hr
|tamh020568
|1
|Review: Accounting Management Group - Drew Gill... (Jul '08)
|6 hr
|we should confron...
|14
|Stop the Violence
|8 hr
|Bull Durham
|5
|Why voters want Trump is a question deserving s...
|20 hr
|I used to be someone
|372
|Dump Cranley. Dump Cranley Dump Cranley!
|22 hr
|Pops
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|mexico
|20,851
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC