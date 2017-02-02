Children's Theatre of Cincinnati to P...

Children's Theatre of Cincinnati to Present Frisch Marionettes' Puppets Kapow

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati is proud to host The Frisch Marionette Company's production of PUPPETS KAPOW on the new Ralph and Patricia Corbett Showtime Stage in their facility on Red Bank Road. TCT's Producing Artistic Director, Roderick Justice says, "Frisch Marionettes brings to life one of the most mesmerizing live theatrical performances I have ever witnessed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cincinnati mayor says city remains sanctuary fo... 2 hr spud 22
liberty nurseing home of colerain 2 hr Observer 6
Rob Portman such a liar 2 hr thomas j cousin 6
" Rights " Support Groups 2 hr Proud American 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr Telisha 20,805
Review: Presidential Moving Services 10 hr Whitney Balls 60
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 11 hr davy 595
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,837 • Total comments across all topics: 278,511,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC