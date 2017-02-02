Children's Theatre of Cincinnati to Present Frisch Marionettes' Puppets Kapow

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati is proud to host The Frisch Marionette Company's production of PUPPETS KAPOW on the new Ralph and Patricia Corbett Showtime Stage in their facility on Red Bank Road. TCT's Producing Artistic Director, Roderick Justice says, "Frisch Marionettes brings to life one of the most mesmerizing live theatrical performances I have ever witnessed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.