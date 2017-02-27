Canton to Join Ohio Cities Combatting...

Canton to Join Ohio Cities Combatting Hep-C and Other Diseases with Needle Exchanges

17 hrs ago Read more: WKSU-FM Kent

The Canton Board of Health today approved a needle exchange program to try to control the fallout from the heroin crisis. Canton's program is expected to cost about $150,000 a year, and the goal is to fight the escalating rate of hepatitis-C and other blood-borne diseases that are spread through shared needles.

