Canton to Join Ohio Cities Combatting Hep-C and Other Diseases with Needle Exchanges
The Canton Board of Health today approved a needle exchange program to try to control the fallout from the heroin crisis. Canton's program is expected to cost about $150,000 a year, and the goal is to fight the escalating rate of hepatitis-C and other blood-borne diseases that are spread through shared needles.
