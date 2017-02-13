Broadway's Cynthia Erivo to headline Classical Roots
Cynthia Erivo, who won a Tony and a Grammy for "The Color Purple," will be the top performer at the May 5 concert. Broadway's Cynthia Erivo to headline Classical Roots Cynthia Erivo, who won a Tony and a Grammy for "The Color Purple," will be the top performer at the May 5 concert.
