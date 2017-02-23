Broadway Vet Sutton Foster Makes Cincinnati Pops Debut Tonight
The Cincinnati Pops Orchestra and Conductor John Morris Russell welcome Sutton Foster to the stage at the Taft Theatre this weekend, February 24-26 for her Pops debut. The star of Broadway, television and beyond will perform beloved tunes from her Broadway hits, as well as works from the Cole Porter songbook in recognition of the songwriter's 125th birthday.
