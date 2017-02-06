Broadway announces upcoming season; 'Hamilton' to come through in 2018-19
Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hip Hop recreation of the life of one of America's Founding Fathers won 11 Tony Awards last June, and it's been the hottest ticket in New York City for two years. Broadway in Cincinnati has announced the shows it will present at Downtown Cincinnati's Aronoff Center for its 2017-18 season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rob Portman such a liar
|1 hr
|Arkansas strong
|12
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|TAAM
|20,811
|Kroger closing in Walnut Hills
|Sun
|Thomas j
|6
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|Sat
|Angel Gabriel
|597
|Adult Children Ignore Me (Sep '13)
|Sat
|Angel Gabriel
|77
|Anyone seen Johnny or Stevie Human?
|Sat
|Angel Gabriel
|2
|what day in 2017 did you receive your tax refu...
|Feb 3
|bargainhunter 45030
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC