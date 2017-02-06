Broadway announces upcoming season; '...

Broadway announces upcoming season; 'Hamilton' to come through in 2018-19

Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hip Hop recreation of the life of one of America's Founding Fathers won 11 Tony Awards last June, and it's been the hottest ticket in New York City for two years. Broadway in Cincinnati has announced the shows it will present at Downtown Cincinnati's Aronoff Center for its 2017-18 season.

