Brain-monitoring device lands funding in Dayton
A medical device developed by University of Cincinnati physicians has landed funding from Dayton Development Coalition's Accelerant venture capital fund.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|1 hr
|Real stuff 100
|607
|Free t.v.
|1 hr
|Real stuff 100
|1
|Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI
|5 hr
|Skankhunter42
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Trump is my Presi...
|20,825
|Why voters want Trump is a question deserving s...
|17 hr
|POPS
|309
|Heroin In Cinci (Jan '12)
|19 hr
|needsomefood
|173
|Cincinnati mayor defends 'sanctuary city' as Tr...
|Sat
|Registered Voter
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC