Authorities investigate Anderson Twp. pellet gun damage
Residents in Anderson Township want to know who's going around shooting vehicles with pellet guns. Logan Gumburt says his brother alerted him to the damage of his van.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
