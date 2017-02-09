Art Supplies for Everyone: How a Thri...

Art Supplies for Everyone: How a Thrift Store is Supporting Creative Reuse

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Artist's Magazine

Recently I found myself in a neighborhood of downtown Cincinnati, where I wandered into a quaint storefront that instantly had me in awe. It was a relatively new resale shop called Indigo Hippo , and it was full of colorful and eclectic art supplies that, donated by folks who no longer needed them, were waiting for their forever home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Artist's Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 51 min southern at heart 599
News Cincinnati mayor defends 'sanctuary city' as Tr... 15 hr POPS 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Thu Buck Rohde 20,817
Kroger closing in Walnut Hills Wed POPS 10
Review: Presidential Moving Services Wed bubba 73
Rob Portman such a liar Wed AmericanWomyn 14
News Ohio man loses bid at 4th trial in wifea s bath... Wed AmericanWomyn 2
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,252 • Total comments across all topics: 278,732,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC