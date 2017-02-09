Art Supplies for Everyone: How a Thrift Store is Supporting Creative Reuse
Recently I found myself in a neighborhood of downtown Cincinnati, where I wandered into a quaint storefront that instantly had me in awe. It was a relatively new resale shop called Indigo Hippo , and it was full of colorful and eclectic art supplies that, donated by folks who no longer needed them, were waiting for their forever home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Artist's Magazine.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|51 min
|southern at heart
|599
|Cincinnati mayor defends 'sanctuary city' as Tr...
|15 hr
|POPS
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Thu
|Buck Rohde
|20,817
|Kroger closing in Walnut Hills
|Wed
|POPS
|10
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|Wed
|bubba
|73
|Rob Portman such a liar
|Wed
|AmericanWomyn
|14
|Ohio man loses bid at 4th trial in wifea s bath...
|Wed
|AmericanWomyn
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC