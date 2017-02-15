Area leaders discuss infant mortality...

Area leaders discuss infant mortality rate

Representatives from a statewide infant mortality prevention campaign met with Toledo elected and health officials on Tuesday to discuss improving outcomes for local mothers and babies. Our Babies Count is an education and awareness effort conducted in partnership with the Ohio Department of Medicaid, the state's five Medicaid managed care plans, Black Doctors Ohio, and the state chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

