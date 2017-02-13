An SMU Student Covered UC's Biggest Game of the Year for The Enquirer
ESPN called it the American Athletic Conference's "Game of the Year," and Sunday's matchup between the No. 25 SMU Mustangs and the No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|USA to Flynn: "YOU'RE FIRED!"
|6 min
|indivisibleguide-com
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|47 min
|guess what
|20,826
|Why voters want Trump is a question deserving s...
|13 hr
|POPS
|311
|Sedamsville Rectory
|15 hr
|parafan
|1
|What happened to Kayla Wachter
|23 hr
|Missing Princess ...
|1
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|Mon
|Real stuff 100
|606
|Free t.v.
|Mon
|Real stuff 100
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC