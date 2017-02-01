Amid cry of 'traitors,' Council makes Cincinnati a sanctuary city
Cincinnati City Council officially cast the votes needed to make Cincinnati a sanctuary city, a decision that means city police won't enforce federal immigration laws against people here illegally. The designation is symbolic, with Mayor John Cranley vowing the city would not violate federal law but will stand with immigrants.
