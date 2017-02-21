Alcohol poisoning factor in Miami University student's death, reports say
A freshman at Miami University who was found dead in her dorm last month died of alcohol poisoning and other possible factors, a coroner has ruled. A report from the Butler County coroner shows Erica Buschick, 18, of Gurnee, Illinois, had a blood-alcohol level of 0.347, wlwt.com reports .
