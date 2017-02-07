A "Warrior's Own Road to Horsemanship...

A "Warrior's Own Road to Horsemanship" veteran tends to her horse.

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

On 19 acres of pasture in Milford, a unique therapy is changing the lives of thousands of Tri-State veterans who struggle daily with PTSD. For some, traditional therapy isn't enough.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rob Portman such a liar 2 min AmericanWomyn 14
Review: Presidential Moving Services 10 min peachy 70
News Ohio man loses bid at 4th trial in wifea s bath... 12 min AmericanWomyn 2
Family Dental Care Associates 24 min Happened To Me 2 4
Kroger closing in Walnut Hills 4 hr Cuz u iz dat dumb 9
Street Car Mon True Grit 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Dan 20,813
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,690 • Total comments across all topics: 278,667,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC