A "Warrior's Own Road to Horsemanship" veteran tends to her horse.
On 19 acres of pasture in Milford, a unique therapy is changing the lives of thousands of Tri-State veterans who struggle daily with PTSD. For some, traditional therapy isn't enough.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rob Portman such a liar
|2 min
|AmericanWomyn
|14
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|10 min
|peachy
|70
|Ohio man loses bid at 4th trial in wifea s bath...
|12 min
|AmericanWomyn
|2
|Family Dental Care Associates
|24 min
|Happened To Me 2
|4
|Kroger closing in Walnut Hills
|4 hr
|Cuz u iz dat dumb
|9
|Street Car
|Mon
|True Grit
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Dan
|20,813
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC