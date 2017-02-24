A monument to sausage: New marker hon...

A monument to sausage: New marker honors Queen City Sausage

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati.com

A monument to sausage: New marker honors Queen City Sausage There is a new monument in town to celebrate Cincinnati's long-time obsession with sausage. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2mglV9Y Located in front of the Queen City Sausage's plant on Spring Grove Avenue, the monument pays tribute to the company's long-time commitment to the community, according to a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Coyotes prowl Cincinnati suburbs; pet owners wa... (Jul '09) 23 min Go Blue Forever 39
Stop the Violence 3 hr USA-1 13
Review: Presidential Moving Services 22 hr fernando 98
Heroin In Cinci (Jan '12) Thu Adamscounty 176
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Feb 22 democrat 20,852
VOA 115 W. McMicken Ave. Feb 22 tamh020568 1
Review: Accounting Management Group - Drew Gill... (Jul '08) Feb 22 we should confron... 14
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,852 • Total comments across all topics: 279,131,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC