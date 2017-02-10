8 condemned Ohio killers receive new ...

8 condemned Ohio killers receive new execution dates

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

A look at the 8 condemned Ohio killers who received new execution dates Friday based on an order by Gov. John Kasich. The governor says the state is confident it will win the latest challenge to the state's lethal injection method but the schedule for court arguments doesn't leave enough time to prepare for executions this month, next month and April: Ronald Phillips, sentenced to die for raping and killing his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, Sheila Marie Evans, in Akron in 1993.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for information on old Zanol Products C... (May '07) 4 hr Amy Z 47
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 6 hr POPS 600
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr see the light 20,818
City Council 12 hr dems 4ever 1
News Cincinnati mayor defends 'sanctuary city' as Tr... Thu POPS 1
Kroger closing in Walnut Hills Wed POPS 10
Review: Presidential Moving Services Feb 8 bubba 73
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,157 • Total comments across all topics: 278,752,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC