43 Outback, Carrabba's, Bonefish Grill restaurants to close
The company has 1,500 locations. The greater Cincinnati area is home to more than a dozen of the Bloomin' Brands restaurants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dump Cranley. Dump Cranley Dump Cranley!
|1 hr
|Pops
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|mexico
|20,851
|Why voters want Trump is a question deserving s...
|2 hr
|POPS
|371
|Stop the Violence
|3 hr
|Cousin T
|4
|Troy library is awful
|6 hr
|unhappy
|1
|Heroin In Cinci (Jan '12)
|10 hr
|Northener
|174
|Drive gets fewer toys (Dec '07)
|Feb 18
|Grammar
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC