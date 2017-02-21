43 Outback, Carrabba's, Bonefish Gril...

43 Outback, Carrabba's, Bonefish Grill restaurants to close

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

The company has 1,500 locations. The greater Cincinnati area is home to more than a dozen of the Bloomin' Brands restaurants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dump Cranley. Dump Cranley Dump Cranley! 1 hr Pops 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr mexico 20,851
News Why voters want Trump is a question deserving s... 2 hr POPS 371
Stop the Violence 3 hr Cousin T 4
Troy library is awful 6 hr unhappy 1
Heroin In Cinci (Jan '12) 10 hr Northener 174
News Drive gets fewer toys (Dec '07) Feb 18 Grammar 5
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,061 • Total comments across all topics: 279,047,890

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC