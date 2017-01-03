Your Weekend To Do List

Do you like shiny cars? What about babes and WWE celebrities? If you answered yes to any of those questions, visit the Duke Energy Convention Center to check out the Cavalcade of Customs, a weekend-long car show featuring custom cars, hotrods and motorcycles, plus appearances from the likes of Pawn Stars ' Rick Harrison, WWE superstar Dean Ambrose, Dukes of Hazzard 's Ben Jones and more, including a pin-up contest on Saturday and live chop and custom demos from the iconic Gene Winfield all weekend long. 3-10 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.

