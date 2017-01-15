Young Frankenstein, Cabaret and More ...

Young Frankenstein, Cabaret and More Lead 2017-18 Covedale and Incline Theater Seasons

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Next Seasons Announced at West Side Theaters Covedale Center and Warsaw Federal Incline Theater Boast Exciting, Eclectic Titles Through Spring 2018 Cincinnati Landmark Productions announced its next slate of shows at its two theaters this weekend at the annual Double Season Announcement party. With the Covedale Center for the Performing Arts wrapping up its 15th year and the Warsaw Federal Incline Theater in its second full year, the west side theatre group is now producing year-around at its two venues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 2 hr I used to be someone 558
Barry Hussein Braggin 4 hr columbo 10
Adult Children Ignore Me (Sep '13) 10 hr Sherry 73
Liberals scum of the earth 20 hr Briscoe Darling 23
News WWII Navy Seabee awarded high school diploma at 90 Sun Christina 1
Obama Farewell Sat POPS 9
Thank You Obama Jan 14 Proud American 1
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,565 • Total comments across all topics: 277,974,577

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC