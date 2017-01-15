Young Frankenstein, Cabaret and More Lead 2017-18 Covedale and Incline Theater Seasons

Next Seasons Announced at West Side Theaters Covedale Center and Warsaw Federal Incline Theater Boast Exciting, Eclectic Titles Through Spring 2018 Cincinnati Landmark Productions announced its next slate of shows at its two theaters this weekend at the annual Double Season Announcement party. With the Covedale Center for the Performing Arts wrapping up its 15th year and the Warsaw Federal Incline Theater in its second full year, the west side theatre group is now producing year-around at its two venues.

