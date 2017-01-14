WWII Navy Seabee awarded high school diploma at 90
A man who dropped out of high school to fight in World War II earned his high school diploma Friday at age 90, according to a report Saturday. Lou Schipper persuaded his mother to let him enlist before he graduated and never looked back, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
