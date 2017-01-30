Woman claims she was raped and tortured in Cincinnati jail
Inmate scrawled desperate message in her own BLOOD asking 'God, please help me' after being 'raped by two prison officers, denied epilepsy medication and forced to drink from the toilet' A 38-year-old woman claims she was tortured and traumatized at the hands of correctional officers at Warren County Jail in Cincinnati, Ohio. She says at least two corrections officers raped her, denied her epilepsy medication reducing her to a 'catatonic and psychotic' state, and attacked her so violently that one of her shoulder bones was 'shattered'.
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|1 hr
|tina anne
|589
|Cincinnati mayor says city remains sanctuary fo...
|2 hr
|I used to be someone
|7
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|mary smith
|20,788
|Selfishness
|3 hr
|Proud American
|1
|NFL, legal future for Bengals' Jones under review
|4 hr
|Retired Referee
|3
|The Peoples President
|4 hr
|Proud American
|1
|Sabotage and Treason
|13 hr
|Proud American
|18
