Woman claims she was raped and tortured in Cincinnati jail

Inmate scrawled desperate message in her own BLOOD asking 'God, please help me' after being 'raped by two prison officers, denied epilepsy medication and forced to drink from the toilet' A 38-year-old woman claims she was tortured and traumatized at the hands of correctional officers at Warren County Jail in Cincinnati, Ohio. She says at least two corrections officers raped her, denied her epilepsy medication reducing her to a 'catatonic and psychotic' state, and attacked her so violently that one of her shoulder bones was 'shattered'.

