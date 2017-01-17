Woman charged with fatal shooting in ...

Woman charged with fatal shooting in North College Hill

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Sundale Avenue for a report of a man who had stabbed. However, preliminary medical reports indicated the victim was shot, not stabbed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15) 3 hr tommy j 15
Withrow High School 11 hr Concerned Citizen 1
Women Demand Respect 12 hr In the know 14
Women with Self Esteem Issues or Mental Illness 14 hr POPS 3
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 19 hr POPS 584
Kroger closing in Walnut Hills Sun jimmy j 3
Countries Biggest Racist Gone Sat POPS 8
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,266 • Total comments across all topics: 278,171,243

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC