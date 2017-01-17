Winburn lashes out at accusations of FBI raid on office
Cincinnati Councilman Charlie Winburn pushed back against accusations that federal authorities raided his office and confiscated boxes, alleging players in the city solicitor's office tried to politically sabotage him. "Despite news reports, no one has taken boxes from my office, no raid has occurred on my office and no one from the FBI has ever been in my office," Winburn wrote in an Enquirer column published Tuesday.
