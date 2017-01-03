Westwood residents want the city to fix deteriorating street
Some residents in Westwood are fed up with a road in their neighborhood. They said each day it continues to deteriorate and has become dangerous for anyone passing by.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama Farewell
|1 hr
|American Proud
|1
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|2 hr
|Jemz7833
|503
|Melania Trump a Tranny??? (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|trumpsatranny
|39
|Heroin In Cinci (Jan '12)
|13 hr
|Need H
|168
|Liberals scum of the earth
|20 hr
|Nicole2002
|15
|Bengal fan using bathroom in Ohio river
|Jan 8
|POPS
|5
|Legal Aid Society of Greater Cincinnati lawyer ...
|Jan 4
|They cannot kill ...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC