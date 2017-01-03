Wanted in Kentucky, seemingly immune ...

Wanted in Kentucky, seemingly immune to arrest in Ohio

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

More than a year after a Kentucky judge ordered the arrest of high-profile former lawyer Stan Chesley, it appears less and less likely that the Ohio criminal justice system will have anything to do with his apprehension. The arrest warrant, issued Oct. 29, 2015, by Boone County Circuit Judge James Schrand, has become something of a loose skunk in the Hamilton County courthouse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 31 min POPS 498
Heroin In Cinci (Jan '12) 1 hr Need H 168
Liberals scum of the earth 8 hr Nicole2002 15
Bengal fan using bathroom in Ohio river Jan 8 POPS 5
News Legal Aid Society of Greater Cincinnati lawyer ... Jan 4 They cannot kill ... 4
tRump Svkkkz D1kkkz Jan 4 Hello 11
Bad police chief Jan 4 Hello 14
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,969 • Total comments across all topics: 277,787,848

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC