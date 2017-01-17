University of Cincinnati to renovate Gehry-designed building
The University of Cincinnati has announced plans to renovate the uniquely-designed building that houses the western Ohio school's Albert H. Vontz Center for Molecular Studies. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the university's Dec. 20 filing with the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission states that the project could cost upward of $17 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|10 hr
|Injudgement
|562
|Liberals scum of the earth
|13 hr
|I used to be someone
|27
|Losers Demands
|21 hr
|Proud American
|1
|Barry Hussein Braggin
|22 hr
|Proud American
|11
|Dyersburg, Tn. Kroger Manager Mike Stevens (Jan '13)
|Mon
|You know who Mike
|16
|Adult Children Ignore Me (Sep '13)
|Mon
|Sherry
|73
|WWII Navy Seabee awarded high school diploma at 90
|Jan 15
|Christina
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC