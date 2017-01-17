University of Cincinnati to renovate ...

University of Cincinnati to renovate Gehry-designed building

The University of Cincinnati has announced plans to renovate the uniquely-designed building that houses the western Ohio school's Albert H. Vontz Center for Molecular Studies. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the university's Dec. 20 filing with the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission states that the project could cost upward of $17 million.

